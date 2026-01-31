Pregnant Sonam Kapoor Flaunts Baby Bump at Mumbai Event, Fans React to Her Look and Height

Sonam Kapoor, who is expecting her second child, recently made a stylish appearance at an event in Mumbai and instantly grabbed everyone’s attention. The actress was spotted arriving at an international beauty brand’s event in Lower Parel, where she walked in with confidence, proudly flaunting her baby bump and flashing her signature smile. Videos of Sonam Kapoor from the event surfaced online on Friday and quickly went viral.

For the occasion, the actress chose a blue dress, which she styled elegantly. She kept her hair open and minimal, letting her pregnancy glow do all the talking. As she entered the venue, a close friend was seen affectionately holding her hand and chatting with her, ensuring she was comfortable. Despite being pregnant for the second time, Sonam walked with poise and ease, smiling for the paparazzi and posing briefly for photos. Her appearance left fans impressed, with many praising her confidence and grace.

Soon after the videos were shared, social media was flooded with reactions. While many fans admired Sonam’s pregnancy glow and fashion sense, others were curious about her height, which became a major talking point in the comments section. According to reports, Sonam Kapoor’s height is 5 feet 9 inches, which explains her tall and striking presence at public events.

Some users also expressed surprise at her changed appearance, noting differences in her facial features after seeing her in public after a long time. However, the majority of comments were filled with love, compliments, and good wishes for the actress and her growing family. The 40-year-old actress announced her second pregnancy in November in a truly memorable way.

Sonam shared stunning pictures on social media wearing a Princess Diana-inspired pink outfit, which instantly went viral. The dress was revealed to be a vintage Escada by Margaretha Ley suit from 1988, closely resembling one of Princess Diana’s iconic looks. Keeping the caption simple yet emotional, Sonam wrote “Mom” along with a kissing face emoji. The post received an outpouring of love from fans and celebrities alike.