‘I Offer Five Namaz and Send People on Umrah,’ Rakhi Sawant on Sana Khan’s Ramadan Podcast

Drama queen Rakhi Sawant is back in India and, true to her reputation, she has once again taken over the spotlight. The actress recently appeared on Sana Khan’s popular podcast ‘Raunaq-e-Ramzan’, and her candid interaction has already created a buzz on social media. Although the full episode will be uploaded on YouTube around the holy month of Ramadan, a short clip from the shoot has surfaced online and is grabbing massive attention.

Rakhi Sawant Opens Up About Her Faith and Zakat

Ahead of the episode’s release, Rakhi Sawant, Sana Khan, and Mufti Anas Syed interacted briefly with the paparazzi. During the interaction, Rakhi made several revelations about her spiritual journey. She shared that she offers all five daily prayers and actively follows Islamic practices. Rakhi also revealed that sending people for Umrah is an important part of her Zakat. She said that she has already performed Umrah eight times and recently sponsored 21 people for the pilgrimage.

“I recently sent 21 people on Umrah. Since I live in Dubai, half of them were Pakistani and half Indian, people from the lower class who cannot afford it. Now 10 more people are going next week on Monday-Tuesday. I send everyone on Umrah as part of my Zakat,” Rakhi said. Sana Khan started Raunaq-e-Ramzan on her YouTube channel last year, where she invites celebrities and discusses spirituality, faith, and Ramadan.

This season, the show began with Basheer Ali as the first guest, and now Rakhi Sawant has joined the list, making it one of the most talked-about episodes already. In a viral clip, Rakhi is heard saying, “If you fast for a month, all the internal ailments also get cured.” Sana Khan agreed with her and added that Rakhi has always been keen on learning and following religious practices correctly.

Sana shared, “During Ramadan, I used to receive messages and voice notes from her asking what to read now, what should I read now, can I do this thing now? The person who wants to learn always asks questions. She will learn again today.” During the media interaction, Rakhi also mentioned her disciplined routine. “I just finished praying. I did an interview there. I prayed and then came here,” she said, highlighting how she prioritizes her prayers even on busy days. Mufti Anas Syed also revealed that Rakhi often messages him late at night, even at 2 AM, seeking guidance on religious matters.