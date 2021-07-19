A Journey From Delivery Boy To A Netflix Star- Exclusive

Harsh Vardhan Rane, a name that is making a name in Bollywood, with a blast. His recent movie “Haseena Dilruba” on Netflix, co-starring Tapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey. It is a dark romantic thriller with a toe-curling mystery directed by Vinil Mathew and written by Kanika Dhillon. Harshvardhan received a lot of praise for his role in the movie. He debuted with “Sanam Teri Kasam’ in 2016 directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru collected a lot of praise in the box office with this romantic movie.

He has also worked in the Telugu film industry. On being asked about his intimate scene with Tapsee Pannu in “Haseen Dilruba” he has said that he feels at his most romantics while filming such scenes He frequently posts on Instagram about his traveling life and appreciates nature, his posts show that he often travels to mountains and camps in the forests. In a recent interview, he opened up about his past life and struggles he said “In 2004 I used to work as a delivery boy. Once, I delivered a helmet to John Abraham. The way I felt that day, seeing him, I continue to feel the same every time you see him. He is the producer of my film but I feel the same nervousness when he is around. When he keeps a hand on my shoulder I am like ‘ when will he go, when will he go’.I start stepping backward”.

John Abraham is about to produce his next project, to which HarashvarHarshvardhan Rane, a name that is making a name in Bollywood, with a blast. His recent movie “Haseena Dilruba” on Netflix, co-starring Tapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey. It is a dark romantic thriller with a toe-curling mystery directed by Vinil Mathew and written by Kanika Dhillon. Harshvardhan received a lot of praise for his role in the movie.

He debuted with “Sanam Teri Kasam’ in 2016 directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru collected a lot of praise in the box office with this romantic movie. He has also worked in the Telugu film industry. On being asked about his intimate scene with Tapsee Pannu in “Haseen Dilruba” he has said that he feels at his most romantics while filming such scenes He frequently posts on Instagram about his traveling life and appreciates nature, his posts show that he often travels to mountains and camps in the forests. In a recent interview, he opened up about his past life and struggles he said.

“In 2004 I used to work as a delivery boy. Once, I delivered a helmet to John Abraham. The way I felt that day, seeing him, I continue to feel the same every time you see him. He is the producer of my film but I feel the same nervousness when he is around. When he keeps a hand on my shoulder I am like ‘ when will he go, when will he go’.I start stepping backward”.

John Abraham is about to produce his next project, to which Harashvardhan has expressed his gratitude as well as his nervousness. Such young faces are changing the dynamics of Bollywood with their performances as well as with their script choosing and storytelling. Well with OTT platforms the whole idea of cinema has changed and with time we can and should expect such new faces on our screens. Surely Harashvardhan has made an impact with his acting and fitness but he still has a long way to go…and this is just a beginning.