A Tried And Tested Way To Lose Weight Before Your Wedding, Without Starving Yourself

As their wedding day approaches, every bride wants to look fabulous and glowing. And for that, women get a sudden urge to shed some extra kilos off their bodies before their special day. Many technologies have appeared in the recent years like pre-portioned food plans, bridezilla boot camps, wedding-specific cosmetic surgeries etc. to make it possible and hence, have become a growing business. But if you are somebody who is struggling to lose weight naturally before your wedding and do not wish to use any of these treatments, we have got just the right thing for you!

According to a popular wellness expert, switching on to this tried and tested meal plan a month before your wedding, will help you in accomplishing your aim to drop a few kilos off your body within a short time.

Below is the meal plan you are required to follow:

One month before your wedding:

1. Early Morning: Two glasses of water and 10 almonds

2. Breakfast: One bowl of oats porridge or poha or upma or sandwich

3. Mid-Morning: One bowl of fruits and a glass of buttermilk

4. Lunch: Salad and two bran rotis or one cup of brown rice, vegetables and pulses

5. Evening: One cup of green tea and a fist of sprouts or roasted chickpeas

6. Dinner: Soup or salad and two bran rotis, vegetables

7. Bedtime: One cup of skim milk

One week before your wedding:

1. Early morning: Two glasses of water and 10 almonds

2. Breakfast: A toasted multigrain bread and a glass of milk

3. Mid-morning: A bowl of fruits

4. Lunch: Salad and a bran roti or half a cup of brown rice, vegetables and pulses

5. Evening: One glass of fruit juice and a fist of sprouts or roasted chickpeas

6. Dinner: Soup or salad and a bran roti and vegetables

7. Bedtime: A cup of skim milk