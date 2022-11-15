Aamir Khan Decides To Take Break From His 35 Year Long Career; Find Out Why!

Aamir Khan is one of the most famous actors in the Indian film industry. He has decided to take a break from his 35-year-long career. Earlier, a media portal reported that Aamir Khan has opted out of acting in Champions. He will produce the film under his banner. And now, he’s revealed that he wants to take a break from acting ‘for the first time in his career.’ However, with his next film Champions, Aamir will now go ahead on schedule with its production.

Aamir Khan talked about his up-and-coming production. He talked about why he wanted to take a break from acting. He said, “When I am doing a film as an actor, I get so lost in that that nothing else happens in my life. I was supposed to do a film after Laal Singh Chaddha called Champions. It’s a wonderful script, a beautiful story, and it’s a very heartwarming and lovely film. But I feel that I want to take a break, be with my family, with my mom, my kids.”

He feels that he has been working for 35 years. He has single-mindedly been focused on his work. He feels that it’s not fair to people who are close to him. This is the time he feels that he has to take some time off to be with them to experience life in a different way. He said, “I am looking forward to the next year, a year-and-a-half in which I am not working as an actor.”

He further added that he will be working as a producer He will be producing Champions. He will be approaching other actors to do the role that he was hoping to do. He is in that stage in life where he would like to enjoy his relationships at this point in time. That is the best way he can put it.