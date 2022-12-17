Actress Rakul Preet Singh Summoned By ED In Drugs And Money Laundering Case; Deets Inside!

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the drugs and money laundering case. According to media reports, the actress has been summoned in two different cases.

In this case, officials say that she has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in the drugs as well as money laundering case. It has been said that the agency had questioned other members of the Telugu film industry in this matter. After this, the she has been summoned.

Let us tell you that in September, ED officials questioned Rakul for about two and a half hours. This case is from a 4-year-old drug case. Summons were issued to several other actors in this case. The Telangana Excise Department seized drugs worth Rs 30 lakh in the year 2017. They registered 12 cases in this matter. The authorities have given chart sheets in 11 cases.

Since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, many Bollywood, as well as Tollywood celebrities, have been questioned in the drug case. Rana Daggubati, Ravi Teja, Charmee Kaur, Navdeep, Mumaith Khan, Tanish, Nandu, Tarun, and Puri Jagannath have been summoned from Tollywood in this matter. After the Sushant case, the names of celebs have come to the fore in this case.

Earlier in July 2017, customs officials seized drugs worth Rs 30 lakh from musician Calvin Mascarenhas and two others. With Yaariyan in 2014, Rakul made her Bollywood debut. The actress was last seen in ‘Doctor G’ opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. She will be seen in films ‘Chhatriwali’ and ‘Meri Patni Ka Remake.’