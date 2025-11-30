After 23 Years of Love, Ashlesha Sawant and Sandeep Baswana Finally Marry in a Beautiful Vrindavan Ceremony

In a heartwarming moment that has touched fans across the country, actors Ashlesha Sawant and Sandeep Baswana have officially tied the knot after 23 years of companionship. Their love story, which began on the sets of the iconic TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, has finally found its perfect destination, a serene and intimate wedding at a temple in Vrindavan.

The couple kept their ceremony simple, spiritual, and deeply personal. Only close family members, about 8 to 10 people were present, making it a quiet yet meaningful celebration of their long-standing bond. Ashlesha has now shared her first post-wedding pictures with Sandeep, and fans can’t stop adoring her newlywed glow. In the photos, she is seen wearing a red salwar suit, adorned with sindoor and traditional bangles, smiling warmly beside her husband.

She captioned the photo with a sweet and candid line, “What just happened, baby?” The simplicity and purity of the moment perfectly capture the essence of their relationship, organic, loving, and timeless. In a recent interview with one of the media houses, Ashlesha reflected on their long journey together.

She shared, “Experience teaches you a lot, and today, looking back, I think maybe it didn’t happen earlier because the time wasn’t right. We both have a strong spiritual interest. We truly believe that everything happens at its own time… today I can say, this was the time it was meant to be.”

Her words beautifully sum up how their relationship evolved naturally over the years, finally leading them to this special moment. Despite being together for more than two decades, their wedding wasn’t planned months in advance. In fact, Ashlesha revealed how spontaneous it truly was, “Everything that happened over the past month wasn’t planned. It just happened in the spur of the moment. We went shopping, met our parents, and decided to go to Vrindavan all in one day because that’s where we received our blessings. Just family, 8-10 people… It felt perfect.”