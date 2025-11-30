Salman Khan Defends Gaurav Khanna And His Game In Bigg Boss 19, Madhuri Dixit Teases Tanya Mittal Asked Her To Identify Herself

Bigg Boss 19 delivered a power-packed week filled with unexpected wins, hilarious moments, and high-voltage drama. The spotlight this week was undoubtedly on Gaurav Khanna, who won the Ticket to Finale task and officially became the first finalist of the season. While several housemates felt Gaurav had been playing too safe, host Salman Khan had quite the opposite opinion during Weekend Ka Vaar.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman questioned the housemates about Gaurav’s journey. Many felt that even after 14 weeks, he hadn’t fully opened up. Tanya said, “I see a dual personality in him.” Amaal added in a teasing tone that Gaurav had always been too thoughtful from day one. But Salman Khan came to Gaurav’s defense, praising his calm personality, balanced approach, and intelligent gameplay qualities that ultimately helped him secure his finalist position.

A new promo for Bigg Boss 19 has fans buzzing. Madhuri Dixit enters the house and engages in fun banter with the contestants. In one moment, she teasingly asks Tanya whether she recognizes her, bringing laughter inside the house. Soon after, Ritesh Deshmukh arrives with a quirky task. Contestants must throw garbage on the person below based on their chosen answers. Amid the fun, Ritesh drops a major reveal, another eviction is around the corner.

It has now been confirmed that Shahbaz Badesha will be evicted this week.

The second promo shows YouTuber and comedian Ashish Chanchlani giving the housemates a task, expose what haunts another contestant. When Ashish calls Malti, she immediately picks Gaurav, then throws dust on his face as part of the task. When Praneet calls Tanya, Ashish laughs and says she has thousands of sarees to throw at him, keeping the mood light and hilarious.