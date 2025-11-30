Ashnoor Kaur Shared First Post After Her Eviction From Bigg Boss 19 For Hitting Tanya Mittal During The Task, Deets Inside

In a dramatic turn of events, Ashnoor Kaur has been evicted from Bigg Boss 19, leaving her fans shocked and emotional. The TV actress, who had a strong presence in the house, was removed by host Salman Khan after she was found to have intentionally or unintentionally caused physical harm to co-contestant Tanya Mittal. The decision stirred major reactions inside the house as well as among viewers. Following her eviction, Ashnoor has broken her silence on social media.

She posted a serene photo from the balcony of her home, holding her pet dog in her arms. Her caption read, “Peace after a difficult storm.” She paired it with a house emoji, symbolizing her return to calm after the chaos of the reality show. The post quickly began trending, with friends and fellow contestants showering love and support. Rohan Mehra commented, “We are all proud of you.” Nagma Mirajkar, who was also part of Bigg Boss 19, dropped a heart emoji. Abhishek Bajaj, another evicted contestant, wrote, “God bless you.”

These reactions reflect the strong bond Ashnoor built both inside and outside the house. As the show approaches its final episodes, excitement and tension continue to build. According to reports, the grand finale will take place on Sunday, December 7, 2025. Gaurav Khanna has already secured his spot as the first finalist after winning the Ticket to Finale earlier in the season. The remaining contestants include, Amaal Malik, Tanya Mittal, Shahbaz Badesha, Malti Chahar, Praneet More, Farhana Bhatt.

Buzz around the house suggests that Shahbaz Badesha may also be eliminated soon. However, the truth will be unveiled only on Weekend Ka Vaar, scheduled for Sunday, November 30. Ashnoor Kaur’s eviction has added yet another twist to the already dramatic season. With only days left until the finale, viewers can expect more surprises, emotional moments, and high-stakes gameplay as the battle for the trophy intensifies.