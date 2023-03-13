Aham Ji From ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’ Gets Accused By His Ex-GF Shaeina; Calls Him A ‘Cheater’

“Saath nibhana saathiya” fame ‘Mohammad Nazim Khilji’ popularly known as ‘Aham ji’ has recently been in headlines, for all the wrong reasons. This year has turned kind of misfortunate for him due certain wrong accusations put up on him by his ex-girlfriend.

Eventually, Nazim got involved in these accusations when he announced his breakup with ‘Shaeina Seth’. Things appeared unclear in media as their was no official confession from his side on the matter. But things turned out worst when, Shaeina broke silence on the issue. During an interview, Shaeina made a shocking revelation and called her ex-boyfriend Nazim a ‘cheater’.

In the interview, Shaeina was asked about who was the one who initiated this breakup. Giving answer to this she confessed that “I was the one who opted for a breakup due to his infidelity”. Adding on to the statement, she also revealed that other girls also contacted her with evidence about Nazim cheating on her.

She also talked about the private relation they shared and confessed that their relationship was toxic and their was no chance of improvement. Shaeina also revealed that after their breakup Nazim tried to contact her from mom’s phone as she blocked him from everywhere. Since, she was sure about this breakup, she maintained distance. Later, Shaeina ended the conversation calling Nazim a ‘cheater’.

The couple started dating each other in the year 2011 and ended their 8 year long relationship in 2019. After that, none of them clarified things in media. The couple planned their marriage for year 2020 but things turned out misfortunate for them, leading towards break up.