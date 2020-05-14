Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who is an eternal beauty is ruling the world with her stunning looks and appealing nature was made Miss World in the year 1994. She made her acting debut in Mani Ratnam’s 1997 Tamil film Iruvar and had her first Hindi film release in Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya with Bobby Deol that same year. The actress is super talented and is also considered a Hollywood star.

Well, we are well aware of the fact that in foriegn countries the kids after 18 years of age do not live with their parents and it is not considered nice if they still live with their parents after 18. However, in India, it is not considered nice if you leave your parents and live in another house in the same city.

So, in the year 2005, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was interviewed by David Letterman in America. The host mocked and asked the actress, “Do you still stay with your parents and is it normal in India?” Well, the actor’s epic reply took our heart as she said, “It’s fine to live with your parents because it’s also common in India. We don’t have to take appointments from the parents to meet for dinner.”

Earlier, ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ actress appeared as a guest on the celebrity chat show, Famously Filmfare. She shared how her husband Abhishek proposed her for the first time. She said, “I remember. During the shoot of Jodha Akbar’s song ‘Khwaja Mere Khwaja’, sitting as a bride, and I am like, omg this is surreal, all happening on-screen, off-screen, this is bizarre and Ashutosh is like you are engaged and I am like what.”

She further talked about her sudden Roka ceremony. She had said, “I didn’t even know there’s something called a ‘roka’ ceremony. We are South Indians, so, I don’t know what a ‘roka’ is and suddenly there is this call from their house to ours; ‘we are coming’. And we were like, okay. And I’m like, dad? He was like; it will take him one more day (to come).” She went on to say, “Abhishek was like ‘we are all coming and I can’t stop dad. We are on our way. We are coming to your place’. I’m like, ‘Oh my God!’ So, this ‘roka’ is happening with a call to my father, who is out of town.”