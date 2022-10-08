Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham To Unite For Housefull 5-Deets Inside!

Fans of Housefull franchise can rejoice as the work on its 5th installment has begun. And as per the reports, Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Bobby Deol will shoulder the film this time. The five of them have appeared in different parts of Housefull previously and this would be the first time that all of them will come on board together.

A source has revealed that producer Sajid Nadiadwala has locked the script for the film and he is planning to bring the entire star cast from the Housefull franchise together in the fifth part. It stated, “He has been trying to crack a plot that justifies the presence of all the characters and he finally has the plot locked. He is currently in the process of finalizing a story and screenplay around his idea.”

Besides the five male leads, the producer is keen on uniting all the female leads of the previous films together too. If that happens, viewers will witness the biggest casting coup in the history of film as big names like Deepika Padukone, Lara Dutta, Asin, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kriti Sanon, among others will sizzle together on-screen.

For the unknown, the first part of Housefull came out in 2010. Apart from Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh, the cast of the film has seen major changes in each of its sequels. While the first three films of this franchise were helmed by Sajid Khan, the fourth part saw a replacement in Farhad Samji after Khan got barred from directing films following MeToo accusations. The director of Housefull 5 is not revealed yet but the film is expected to go on floors next year.