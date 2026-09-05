‘Akshay Kumar-Shilpa Shetty Almost Got Married’: Producer Recalls Actor’s Dull Career Phase

Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty were among Bollywood’s most talked-about couples in the 1990s, and their relationship often made headlines during their time together. Years after their highly publicised romance ended, filmmaker Suneel Darshan has opened up about the phase and claimed that the two actors were once close to getting married. According to Darshan, certain conditions placed by Shilpa’s parents became a major hurdle in the relationship. The filmmaker, who worked closely with Akshay during that period, said that had those conditions not been placed, the course of both actors’ lives could have been very different. He described Akshay and Shilpa as a “good-looking pair” and suggested that their separation was ultimately a matter of circumstances and destiny.

Speaking about Shilpa’s parents’ demands, Suneel Darshan explained that they were related to the security of their daughter. He did not reveal the exact conditions but clarified that parents naturally want assurances regarding their child’s future. When asked if the matter was connected to finances, Darshan described it as “security of all kinds”. While he acknowledged that such concerns were understandable from a parent’s perspective, he admitted that he personally felt the conditions ultimately played a role in preventing the marriage. The filmmaker maintained that the situation was unfortunate and that things simply did not work out between Akshay and Shilpa.

Darshan also recalled Akshay Kumar’s professional situation around the time of his breakup with Shilpa Shetty. According to the producer, the actor was going through a challenging phase in his career, but he did not allow his personal life to completely derail him. Rather than appearing emotionally shattered after the relationship ended, Akshay remained focused on his work. Darshan said that the actor was actually “coming back” professionally and was involved with films including Dhadkan, Hera Pheri and Ek Rishta. His comments suggest that despite the turbulence in his personal life and fluctuations in his career, Akshay was determined to rebuild his position in the industry.

Akshay and Shilpa’s romance had been widely discussed during the 1990s after they worked together in films including Main Khiladi Tu Anari. Their relationship eventually ended, and Shilpa later spoke publicly about the breakup. Akshay went on to marry Twinkle Khanna in 2001, while Shilpa married businessman Raj Kundra in 2009. Both eventually built families of their own, taking their lives in very different directions. Darshan’s recent revelations have once again brought their old relationship into the spotlight, particularly because of his claim that marriage between the two had once been a real possibility.

Looking back, Suneel Darshan suggested that the breakup was ultimately a turning point for both stars. Akshay eventually found stability in his personal life with Twinkle and continued building one of Hindi cinema’s longest careers, while Shilpa established herself as an actress, entrepreneur and television personality. The producer’s account offers a glimpse into a lesser-known chapter of Akshay and Shilpa’s lives, showing how personal circumstances can sometimes alter the course of relationships. What might have been a marriage between two of Bollywood’s biggest stars instead became a chapter in their past, with both eventually moving forward on separate paths.