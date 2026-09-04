Preity Zinta Reacts To Fixed Working Hours Debate Amid Deepika Padukone’s Spirit Controversy: I Was Working 18 Hours…

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta has weighed in on Bollywood’s ongoing fixed-shift debate, which gained attention following Deepika Padukone’s reported exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Prabhas’ Spirit. Recalling her own experience of working 18-hour days, the Vibe actress said everyone should choose what suits their individual needs, priorities and circumstances. The fixed-shift debate has once again gained attention after Pranay, brother of filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, made fresh claims about Deepika Padukone’s exit from Spirit.

Reportedly, the new mother had requested an eight-hour shift, among other demands. The request allegedly did not go down well with the makers, leading to a major fallout and sparking a controversy. Amid the renewed debate, actress Preity Zinta has now shared her perspective. The Batwara 1947 actress, who recently returned to acting, believes everyone should choose what works best for them. She emphasised that individual choices and circumstances deserve respect.

Preity Zinta Opens Up About The Fixed Work Hours Debate

Addressing questions about the ongoing debate over working hours, Preity Zinta spoke to reporters at the Vibe trailer launch event. “Each to his own.” She further shared, “Every day we had very long shoots. So, each to his own and of course, the reason I was working 18 hours is that I wanted to finish my work as soon as I could and go back to America to be with my kids.”

Preity Zinta added, “It’s not always that everyone is laughing on set. You want to get the job done. There was a lot of action. There were many other variables. Sometimes it was raining. Sometimes you were sick. So, keeping all that in mind. So my whole thing was, ‘I don’t mind doing this.’ Because I’m coming to India. And I’m here for 30-40 days.”

Preity Zinta Says Actresses Have To Work Harder

The actress is gearing up for Kunal Kemmu’s upcoming comedy, Vibe. The film marks her second project since her comeback with Aamir Khan-backed Batwara 1947. The period drama also featured Sunny Deol and Shabana Azmi, marking her return to the big screen after a considerable break from acting.

At the event, she recalled that filming the action sequences was especially challenging. She said she had always believed actresses had to work harder with songs and other aspects of filmmaking. However, the long hours during the action schedule surprised her. She also remembered being kicked, punched and hit several times while shooting. Thankfully, none of these incidents were intentional, making the physically demanding experience even more memorable for her.

About Vibe movie

Written, directed and produced by Kunal Kemmu, Vibe follows two friends whose lives descend into chaos after they become entangled in a terrorist situation. Preity Zinta stars as Madam H, who trains them for an intelligence mission. The comedy also features Sparsh Shrivastav, Vanshika Dhir, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Yashpal Sharma, Salem Kali and others.

The film is scheduled to hit theatres on September 18, 2026, promising audiences an exciting cinematic experience.