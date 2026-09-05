Kareena Kapoor Regrets Leaving Studies After Class 11, Says She Wants Sons Taimur And Jeh To Complete Their Education

Kareena Kapoor Regrets Leaving Studies After Class 11, Says She Wants Sons Taimur And Jeh To Complete Their Education

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has opened up about a personal decision from her younger years that she still regrets — leaving her education midway to pursue a career in films. Despite achieving tremendous success in the Hindi film industry, Kareena admitted that not completing her studies has remained something she wishes she had done differently.

In a recent conversation with podcaster Hanuman Dass, Kareena recalled how she stopped studying after Class 11 when she entered the film industry. She explained that, at the time, her determination to prove herself as an actor and follow her passion took priority over education.

Kareena said that she had the opportunity to continue her education but chose to focus on acting instead. While her decision eventually led to a hugely successful career, she acknowledged that education is something she regrets not completing.

The actress’s experience has also influenced the way she approaches her sons’ upbringing. Kareena, who shares sons Taimur and Jeh with actor Saif Ali Khan, said she has encouraged them to complete their education before pursuing whatever career or passion they choose.

She believes her children should have the freedom to follow their dreams, but education should come first. Kareena’s own experience has made her particularly conscious of ensuring that her sons do not have to make the same choice she made at a young age.

Interestingly, Kareena’s thoughts on education also connect with her association with UNICEF India. She has been involved with the organisation since 2014 and has spoken in support of girls’ education and access to quality education. She revealed that her own regret about not completing her studies made the cause particularly meaningful to her.

Kareena made her Bollywood debut with Refugee in 2000 opposite Abhishek Bachchan. Over the years, she established herself as one of Hindi cinema’s leading actresses, balancing commercial films with critically acclaimed performances.

On the professional front, Kareena is gearing up for Daayra, directed by Meghna Gulzar, in which she will share the screen with Prithviraj Sukumaran. The crime drama is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on September 18.

While Kareena may have built an extraordinary career after leaving her studies, her latest admission shows that some choices continue to stay with us — and sometimes, our own experiences shape the lessons we want the next generation to learn.