Who Is ‘BB 20’ First Confirmed Contestant Kanika Mann? Her Dad Initially Opposed Her Acting Career

Kanika Mann is all set to enter the Bigg Boss 20 house, with the actress being reported as the first confirmed contestant of Salman Khan’s upcoming reality show. As the new season gears up for its September 6 premiere, Kanika’s name has already created curiosity among television fans. She is best known for playing the titular role in the popular TV show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, but her journey in the entertainment industry was not an easy one. Before making a name for herself on television, Kanika started her career as a model and appeared in music videos. She later explored Punjabi cinema with Rocky Mental and also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 in 2022.

Born on October 7, 1993, in Panipat, Haryana, Kanika Mann comes from a family where pursuing a career in the entertainment industry was not initially encouraged. Interestingly, despite becoming an established actress today, Kanika once revealed that her father was strongly against her decision to enter showbiz. In an old interview, she recalled that her father was very strict and believed that participating in extracurricular activities could distract her from academics. Her parents wanted her to focus on her studies and had hoped that she would pursue a career in law. Kanika eventually completed her education and holds a Master of Laws degree from Panjab University, Chandigarh.

Kanika’s decision to pursue acting reportedly led to considerable tension at home. She revealed that she had secretly shot for a music video without informing her father. When he eventually saw her on television, he became extremely angry, resulting in what she described as “a lot of drama” at home. According to Kanika, her father even threatened to make her leave her studies and get her married because she was refusing to give up on acting. Her relatives also questioned her decision to enter showbiz, with some allegedly accusing her of bringing a bad name to the family. Coming from Panipat, where few members of her family had moved away for work, Kanika said convincing them to accept her career choice was particularly difficult.

However, the relationship between Kanika and her father eventually changed completely. As she continued working and established herself in the television industry, her father began understanding her ambitions and became one of her biggest supporters. Kanika previously revealed that he later kept track of her professional activities and even stood up for her when people questioned her career. Her journey from secretly pursuing music videos to becoming a recognised television actress is therefore an important part of her story. Now, with her reported entry into Bigg Boss 20, fans will get an opportunity to see another side of Kanika beyond her onscreen characters and previous reality-show appearances.

Bigg Boss 20 is scheduled to premiere on September 6, with Salman Khan returning as the host. Kanika Mann is among the names reported as confirmed for the new season, alongside several other television and entertainment personalities. Her experience with Khatron Ke Khiladi means she is already familiar with the pressures of reality television, but the Bigg Boss house will present an entirely different challenge. With her acting journey, family struggles and experience in reality shows, Kanika could bring an interesting personality to the house and potentially become one of the season’s talking points.