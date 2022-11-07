Alia Bhatt’s Childhood Video Saying ‘Mama’ To Soni Razdan Went Viral After She Gave Birth To A Girl, Watch Video!

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have become the parents of a baby girl. Neither his family, nor friends, nor fans of the film industry could keep calm in connection with the appearance of a daughter. Fans have shared a baby video of Alia sitting on the belly of her director father, Mahesh Bhatt, as the couple has yet to show the baby’s face or share pictures of the baby on social media.

The video shows Mahesh Bhatt lying in bed talking on the phone. Baby Alia is sitting on her stomach in a pink frock. During the call, he even sings “Happy Birthday” to “darling Alia”. The voice of Soni Razdan is also heard in the video, even Alia calls her “mama”.

While the video was posted to Instagram Entertainment News, one fan commented, “How she said mama is so cute, hahaha.” Before Alia’s delivery, Mahesh told ETimes that he is “waiting for the sun to rise. Fresh drops of dew of life.As fans celebrated the arrival of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia’s little girl, an old biscuit advertisement for a child actor starring Ranbir also surfaced online. Fans also shared pictures of Alia’s childhood, talking about how their daughter would look like.

Alia gave birth to a baby girl at Sir HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai around noon on Sunday. In the latest news, she shared on Instagram: “And the best news of our lives: what a magical baby our baby is here and we are officially full of love – blessed and obsessed parents!!!!! Love, love, love, Alia and Ranveer.”

Soon the whole Bollywood began to congratulate the couple. Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt wrote on Instagram, “I may never stop crying.” Ranbir’s sister Ridhima Kapoor Sahni calls herself “bua” and says she already loves the baby. Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma also congratulated the couple on the news of the baby.