Ambani’s To Be Daughter-In-Law Radhika Merchant Steals Limelight With Her Elegant Style,Smile At An Event!

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s soon-to-be sister-in-law, Radhika Merchant, attended the star-studded event at the fashion film premiere for designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Last night, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla hosted a premiere party for his fashion film Mera Noor Hai Mashhoor, which is an ode to self-acceptance starring Huma Qureshi and Aashim Gulati. Radhika came to the party wearing a chic pink sari and a luxurious embellished blouse with eye-catching accessories and embellishments. Check out what Radhika wore to the party below.

Radhika Merchant Looks gorgeous In Abu Jani’s party

On Thursday evening, Radhika Merchant, who will marry Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s son Anant Ambani, attended Sandeep Khosla’s Abu Jani party. The designers presented their film Mera Noor Hai Mashhoor last night at a lavish party in Mumbai.

The future daughter-in-law of the Ambani family overshadowed everyone by choosing a stylish and elegant dress for this occasion. She has a nice selection of saris from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla label. She was wearing a 20-meter pink dress with frills and a bright blouse.

Watch video;

Sandeep Khosla with Radhika Merchant for an event in Mumbai today #ManavManglani pic.twitter.com/KgqHfpy0AT — Manav Manglani (@manav22) March 2, 2023

Carried Million dollar smile with her

The paparazzi photographed her at the event as she donned her multi-million dollar smile and posted the footage on social media.In terms of design elements, the Radhika Blush Pink saree has a simple silhouette with ruffled edges, gold and silver Gota Patti embroidery along the hem and traditional style draping.

She completed the look with an ivory blouse with wide sleeves with straps, sparkling beaded frills, a sequined neckline and a deep asymmetrical hem.