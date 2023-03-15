‘Was Not Expecting’: Ananya Panday Bashed By Reddit Users As She Is Caught Smoking At Cousin Alanna Panday’s Mehendi Ceremony

On Tuesday, Ananya Panday along with her mom Bhavana Pandey attended the mehendi ceremony of her cousin Alanna Panday. The actress looked gorgeous in her attire and pics and videos from the ceremony have gone viral on social media. But a viral pic of Ananya holding a cigarette at the bash has been doing the rounds on the internet.

Ananya Panday’s Pic With A Cigarette

The pic that has gone viral shows Ananya holding a cigarette and smoking in public. The picture was reshared by Alanna’s fiance Ivor McCray on his Instagram story. A Reddit user saved the photo and shared it on the platform.

Ananya Gets Trolled

The Reddit user posted the pic with the caption, “Was not expecting Ananya to be a smoker.” In the pic, the Liger actress can be seen smoking in one corner amidst the crowd.

Many trolled her while some came in support of her. One user wrote, “Dimag toh nahi hota yinlogo ke paas. Sirf cool dikhna hai,” while another wrote, “Crap, I didn’t know this. She is that beautiful and has such cute lips, can’t believe she is a smoker. Another one commented, “I am actually surprised. This is a reminder that not everything is what it seems”. While one wrote, “It’s surprising because Ananya seems very health conscious. I guess that maybe she does it to decrease her appetite. Perhaps as a way to keep her weight down?”.

Ananya Attends Pre-Wedding Ceremony Of Her Cousin

Ananya attended the pre-wedding ceremony of her cousin with her mom, aunt and uncle Deanne Panday and Chikki Panday to. Atul and Alvira Agnihotri also attended the ceremony. Prior to the mehendi ceremony, Ananya along with her cousins, family members and close friends attended Alanna’s bridal shower.

Ananya Panday’s Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Ananya will be seen in Vikramaditya Motwane’s cyber-thriller, where she will be seen in a never-seen-before role. She also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Raaj Shaandilyaa’s Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana.