‘…Jab Sambhalta Nahi’: Esha Deol Gets Brutally Trolled For Wearing Uncomfortable Tube Top

Bollywood actresses have always been a target of trolling and wardrobe malfunctions. Feeling uncomfortable in those designer dresses is a very common thing. But it becomes a matter of concern for actresses who are always surrounded by cameras. There’s no doubt that privacy of these female stars is completely dependent on media, as most of their uncomfortable moments are under their supervision. Recently, Esha Deol arrived for an event in a tube top, and got brutally trolled for being uncomfortable.

Esha was captured wearing a black tube top, that looked a bit loose according to her body. The top was so ill-fitted that it kept moving downwards. Esha was seen continuously adjusting and pulling the top upwards to avoid a wardrobe malfunction. Her facial expressions appeared as if she’s feeling very irritated and uncomfortable because of the outfit’s ill-fit.

Because of so much discomfort, Esha was unable to pose for the cameras as whole time she was cautious about the top. Esha’s video instantly went viral, and people were seen criticizing her for wearing uncomfortable clothes. A netizen commented “aise kapde pehenti kyu hai jab sambhalte nahi” whereas someone else commented “top ghar se thik karke aati, sabke samne kar rahi hai”. Esha’s discomfort was clearly visible in her expressions and body language that instantly caught netizens attention.

Moving ahead with the event, Esha stopped for a while and managed to give a few pictures. Though she was very cautious about her outfit but fans appreciated her for managing such situation with calm and confidence.