Anu Aggarwal Claims That Her Footage From Indian Idol 13 Was Cut, “I Said Enough, But Nothing Was Seen”

An episode of Indian Idol 13 included the full Aashiqui team, but it seemed like Anu Aggarwal was completely ignored and that only Deepak Tijori, Rahul Roy, and Kumar Sanu were granted access to the tape. The original Aashiqui girl was very vocal when we mentioned to her about this.

The latest turn of affairs saddens Anu Aggarwal. The recent appearance of Indian Idol 13 was modified and without the actress from Aashiqui. As the programme featured a celebration of the movie and its music, the complete cast of the movie was invited to serve as special guest judges. Anu Aggarwal’s thoughts and contributions are said to have been cut out of the episode, despite Deepak Tijori, Rahul Roy, and Kumar Sanu being properly portrayed.

The claims made by Anu Aggarwal

She claimed that although the filmmakers cut her out, she was seated directly across from Rahul Roy.

She claimed to have delivered motivational speeches all over the world. She acknowledged that although nothing of that was displayed, she had numerous conversations with the candidates and had inspired them. The actress has since spoken out about being cut from the episode.

“I was sitting right next to Rahul Roy and they cut me out of the frame. Thankfully, I am a Sanyasi. I don’t have an ego at all. It does sadden me. I met the young talented singers and I spoke enough but not a word was shown in the telecast. I am not interested in why? I let it go. I don’t want to get into the defensive at all right…and I don’t want to get into blaming Sony, the editor, or anybody at all,” she told