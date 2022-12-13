Anurag Kashyap’s Advisory Warning To ‘Kantara’-Famed Rishabh Shetty, “Copying Pan India Films Has Ruined Bollywood”

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap often continues to create controversies with his statements. Now, Anurag Kashyap has given an advisory warning to Rishabh Shetty after the success of ‘Kantara’. Anurag talked about the success of the films. Along with this, he also shared his views about Pan India films.

The filmmaker said that the success of a film strengthens the makers. It can affect you in two ways, either you tell your story or you try to replicate the success of that film. The concept of Pan India Films was not known to anyone before the release of the film ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’, but a lot has changed since the release of this film.

Recently, Anurag appeared in Galata Plus’s round table interview, in which people from multiple industries come together and talk about their respective films. Talking here, Anurag Kashyap talked about the films being successful at Pan-India level and its side effects. Anurag said, “You know Sairat ruined Marathi cinema. People came to know from him that a lot of money can be earned. Suddenly Umesh Kulkarni and others stopped making their own kind of films because they all wanted to copy ‘Sairat’.”

Anurag, director of Gangs of Wasseypur, said that ‘Bollywood is being ruined by its obsession for pan India films and trying to make them. Well, the artist you see these days is making only Pan India films. Zeal to follow the trend of making Pan India films. It has come late in Bollywood and the industry itself is in this vehicle to destroy itself. The director further added, “Films like Kantara and Pushpa give you the courage to go out and tell your own stories, but KGF 2, no matter how big a success, is when you try and copycat it and make a project. You start moving towards loss. This is the same train that Bollywood has taken to destroy itself.“