Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

There have been rumors going around that one of TV’s hottest couples Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have parted ways. The two did a number of shows together and had been setting some real couple goals for everyone. While none of them has officially confirmed the Breakup, Anusha Dandekar in her latest social media post revealed that Karan Kundra and Cheated on her. Sharing a long post on her Instagram handle, Anusha said that she wanted an apology which never came and she then decided to forgive herself and love herself more.

Anusha Dandekar wrote, “So here it is, before the year ends… Yes I did a show called Love School, yes I was your Love Professor, yes everything I shared and the advice I gave has always been real and from my heart… yes I love hard, so hard… yes I don’t leave till there is nothing left for me to try and fight for, yes even I’m human, yes even I lost myself and some of my self respect, yes I’ve been cheated and lied to… yes I waited for an apology, which never came, yes I learnt I actually had to apologise and forgive myself… And yes i grew, have grown and will continue to grow from all of it and look at the positive…”

Her caption further read, “You have watched me Love so openly… now please watch me LOVE myself till I’m so full that I can share it with someone again some day… My advice one last time; Love comes in many forms, just don’t let it consume so much, that you lose you, let Love be respectful, kind and most importantly honest. I deserve it, you deserve it. The most important thing is understanding this because we accept the love we think we deserve…”

She concluded her post saying, “Thankyou for always loving me the way you do my A team! I love you. Forever grateful for the good and the bad, all are lessons learnt. My love story now begins with me…”

Click Here To Get Your Woman’s Era Magazine Subscription