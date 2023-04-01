Apurva Agnihotri Told Bigg Boss Scripted, Said- The Winner Changes At The Last Moment!

Apurva Agnihotri, a well-known artist of the TV industry, remains very active on social media. He has recently called the controversial reality show Bigg Boss scripted in his vlog. In this vlog, Apurva and his wife Shilpa talk about Bigg Boss season seven. Both the actors were seen in season seven during that time. In this blog, he has shared some things and incidents regarding his stay in Bigg Boss season seven.

During this vlog, Apurva asks Shilpa whether Bigg Boss is scripted or not, to which his wife replies that Bigg Boss is not scripted but everyone knows, what if I want to be The Person. React to them, be satisfied, fight and keep your word. Although Apurva has disagreed saying that Bigg Boss is scripted.

The channel knows who will react and how, and hence people have started predicting in the recent seasons, and the makers are forced to change things in the end. So that he can surprise everyone by the name of the winner. We saw this in the recent season, else everyone knows she is the channel face (referring to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary) so she would have been the winner. So I believe it is scripted to some extent.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare and MC Stan were in the top three in Bigg Boss season 16. Everyone wanted to see Priyanka emerge as the winner and the audience had also predicted about it. Although the actress became the second runner up and MC Stan became the winner of this season. While talking about Apurva Agnihotri’s career, she was last seen in the TV serial Anupamaa as Dr. He was seen playing the role of Advait Khanna.