‘It Happens To Everyone’; Neetu Chandra On Priyanka Chopra’s Statement About Politics In Bollywood!

.Actress Priyanka Chopra had recently told the dark truth of Bollywood industry in front of everyone. The actress has created a sensation in the industry by revealing the game of nepotism going on in Bollywood. After the revelation of the actress, many celebs have supported her statement. Bollywood actress Neetu Chandra’s name has also been added to this episode. He has also shared his views while agreeing with Priyanka.

Actually, a video is going viral on social media, in which actress Neetu Chandra is reacting to Priyanka Chopra’s statement. Neetu said, “It happens to everyone. It doesn’t happen with any one and if you don’t come from film background then you have to fight in this industry. It takes time to do good work. Priyanka felt, I felt. Many people have felt it. The point is whether you can come forward and speak about it or not, like I have said before.”

Before Neetu Chandra, many stars like Kangana Ranaut, Vivek Agnihotri, Apoorva Asrani, Shekhar Suman have supported Priyanka Chopra’s statement in this matter. Reacting to this, Kangana targeted Karan Johar and called him the mafia of the film world, after which a cold war broke out between Kangana and Karan.

Politics Started Happening Against Me – Priyanka Chopra

Actually, Priyanka Chopra had made many shocking revelations about the Bollywood industry. She told that, “I was isolated from the film industry. People were not casting me in films. I was being pushed into a corner. I am not expert in this game and fed up with this politics I was looking for a chance, which I got in America and I shifted there.”

Let us tell you that Priyanka Chopra is in constant headlines these days for her web series ‘Citadel’. Recently she has come to Mumbai with Nick Jonas and her daughter Malti Mary Chopra Jonas for the Asia Pacific press conference of the global epic spy thriller series ‘Citadel’, the video of which is going viral on social media.