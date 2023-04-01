Apart from their professional lives, the personal lives of the celebs also stay in limelight. Fans want to know what they eat, what they wear, who they are dating, etc. Actress Janhvi Kapoor has maintained to keep her personal life private specially her love life. She hardly speaks about it openly. Currently, she is rumoured to be dating Shikhar Pahariya. For the unversed, the latter is her ex-flame. They are often spotted together nowadays.

On March 31, Shikhar posed for the paps with Janhvi’s father as they arrived for the NMACC event in Mumbai.

Janhvi Kapoor Spotted With Rumoured BF Shikhar Paharaiya

Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre’s opening event saw several Bollywood and Hollywood celebs. Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khaan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and Gidi Hadid among others graced the grand opening. The pics and videos of celebs are all over social media.

A video has gone viral where we saw Janhvi Kapoor’s rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. He donned a pair of black pants with flared bottoms, a white shirt, black blazer, with a bow and completed his look with black formal shoes. Shikhar was seen posing with his rumoured girlfriend Janhvi’s father Boney Kapoor. He was seen a bit conscious while posing.

Janhvi Kapoor And Shikhar Pahariya’s Relationship Rumours

It was said that the Roohi actress earlier dated Shikhar. Now, since few days they are spotted at events, parties, airports, etc together.

It yet again sparked rumours that the ex-couple is back together. Well, nothing is yet confirmed either by Janhvi or Shikhar whether they are dating or not. But gestures say it all.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Work Front

Workwise, Janhvi’s last outing Mili. She has next Mr and Mrs Mahi with her Roohi co-star Rajkummar Rao. The actress is playing a cricketer. With Varun Dhawan she has Bawaal. The diva is also all set to make her South debut opposite Jr NTR in NTR 30. The first look of Janhvi is already out.