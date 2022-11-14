Arbaaz Khan Broke Silence On Dating Georgia Who Is 21 Years Younger To Him, Know What He Said!!

Actor and producer Arbaaz Khan remain in the media limelight due to his personal life. Arbaaz Khan was the husband of actress Malaika Arora but the two have divorced, after which Arbaaz Khan is dating Italian model and actress Giorgia Andriani, who is 21 years younger than himself. Arbaaz and Georgia are a popular couple but are often trolled because of their age gap. But now the actor has spoken openly about his girlfriend Georgia.

Recently, Arbaaz Khan has given an interview, in which the actor has spoken openly about his personal life, which people do not hold back in questioning. Arbaaz Khan said about his girlfriend Georgia, ‘She is a wonderful girl and we are very good friends. You know, she has passion and energy. It happened many times that I have also got energy from her positive attitude. People give energy to each other, but it depends on who comes into your life and at what time’.

There is an age gap of almost 21 years between Arbaaz Khan and Giorgia Andriani. Talking about this difference between them, Arbaaz Khan said, ‘There is a huge age difference between us, but neither of us has felt this difference. I sometimes ask her, ‘Is it really so?’ When you get into a relationship, you don’t think too far ahead. But the longer you are together, the more questions will come up that need to be answered. I think we’re at that stage of our lives and thinking about how we want to take it forward. Right now it is too early for me to talk about it.

Let us tell you that Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora got divorced in the year 2017. Both have a son named Arhaan. Malaika and Arbaaz often appear together for their son. But both have moved ahead in their personal life. Arbaaz has been dating Georgia for a long time and Malaika is also happy in her life with Arjun Kapoor.