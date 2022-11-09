Arbaaz Khan Says He And Malaika Arora Have Grown More Mature Post Divorce; Check Out Story!

Bollywood actor and producer, Arbaaz Khan might have a short acting career, but he has always managed to remain in the headlines due to his personal life which took an enormous turn after he called off his marriage of 18 years with Malaika Arora. Now that the actor is returning with SonyLIV’s upcoming web series Tanaav, he got into an exclusive chat to talk about his current equation with ex-wife Arora.

During a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Khan was asked if his relationship with Malaika has improved post-divorce, to which he replied that since he is co-parenting son Arhaan with Malaika, the duo has to be in a calm state of mind. The Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya actor shared, “We have a child together, so we have to be in a nice state of mind, and that’s how we’ve always been. And yes, we’ve both grown to be different people, and we’ve matured over the years, and have been a little more accepting about each other’s…a lot of things.”

Furthermore, he revealed how he and Malaika have started respecting each other’s decisions in life. “We’ve got to move on in life, we have to accept things in life, and there are a lot of things about me that she may have accepted and a lot of things about her that I may have accepted. But we have one common interest, and that’s our child. And he doesn’t deserve any kind of scenario where there’s discord while he’s growing up. We’ve grown to appreciate each other… Choices, let’s put it that way, and life decisions,” added Arbaaz.

For the unversed, the Qayamat actor got married to Malaika Arora in 1998. The two ended their marriage in 2016. On the personal front, Arbaaz is in a relationship with model Giorgia Andriani while Malaika is dating actor Arjun Kapoor.