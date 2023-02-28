Armaan Callig (Out) Armaan? Spat Between Singer, YouTuber And Two Wives Over ‘Disgusting’ Remarks

Bollywood singer Armaan Malik’s recent tweet against youtuber Armaan Malik has sparked a controversy in the entertainment industry. The ‘Bol do na zara’ singer had tweeted that he finds it disgusting to read news articles related to the YouTuber’s name as it creates misunderstanding about his name among the public. Now, the famous vlogger Armaan Malik has slammed the Bollywood singer for his statement in his latest vlog.

Armaan Malik posted a vlog on his official YouTube channel in which he replied back to the singer. His two wives, Payal Malik and Kritika Malik also joined him and slammed the singer. In the beginning of the vlog, Armaan said that there are a crore of the people of the same name in the world which is not necessarily to be known.

He also replied to the singer’s accusation of misusing his name by saying that he has never used his name and song in his thumbnail and vlogs. The vlogger bashed the ‘Besabriyaan’ singer that he is a nepotism product and he became a singer only because of his family background. The Youtuber said:

“Everyone in your house is from Bollywood, that’s why you became a singer, and became famous very quickly. I myself worked hard, did vlogging, Tik Tok, since then my name was Armaan Malik, it was not because I used to listen to your songs or see your face. If you had also worked hard, then maybe you would not have even known your whereabouts in this line, then people would know only me and this is a bitter truth.”

The ‘Besabriyaan’ singer had also recommended to the media to use the original name of the vlogger which is Sandeep. Reacting to the same, the Youtuber said:

“If you think that I have named myself after listening to your name, then I tell you that you are five years younger than me. There were my 2 names in my house, one Sandeep and Armaan. The worst thing is that a human being tweets that I am getting disgusted with this person. The first thing is that you have never met me, if you are getting disgusted with us then we would not even want to see you.”

Armaan’s first wife, Payal Malik also defended the vlogger by saying that there are many artists who have two names, one professional and one personal. She also said that all the fans of Armaan Malik know that his name is Sandeep, so it’s not a new thing. At the end of the vlog, Armaan warned the singer not to be jealous of him and he is not the singer’s fan. Well, the ‘Bol do na zara’ singer has not yet reacted to the replies of the Malik family.