Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut Impresses Industry, Gautami Kapoor Reveals Bobby Deol Got Irritated With Retakes

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan made a powerful entry into the entertainment world as a director in 2025 with his much-talked-about web series Ba***ds of Bollywood. The series received widespread appreciation from audiences and critics alike, not only for its gripping storytelling but also for the strong performances by its ensemble cast. Now, actress Gautami Kapoor, who played Bobby Deol’s wife in the series, has shared interesting behind-the-scenes details about Aryan Khan’s working style and perfectionism.

Gautami Kapoor’s First Impression of Aryan Khan

In a recent interview, Gautami Kapoor, wife of actor Ram Kapoor, opened up about her first meeting with Aryan Khan. Recalling the experience, she said it happened during the script reading session of Ba***ds of Bollywood, where around 25 actors were present in the room. Gautami revealed that Aryan quietly entered the room and began reading the script. She observed him closely, curious to see how he would carry himself among such a large group of experienced actors.

“I was amazed by the clarity he had about every single character, big or small. At the age of 24–25, the kind of maturity and vision he showed for a project that he had written and was about to direct was unbelievable. My jaw dropped”, she said. The actress went on to praise Aryan Khan’s sharp and unwavering vision. According to her, there was never a moment of doubt regarding his understanding of the script or his expectations from the actors.

She emphasized that Aryan had complete command over the project and knew exactly what he wanted from each scene. Gautami also clarified that Aryan was deeply involved in every aspect of direction. “He directed the series himself. There was no one else doing it for him,” she said. She added that the entire cast and crew often worked for nearly 20 hours a day, and she truly saluted Aryan for the dedication and intensity he brought to the set.

Sharing a lighter yet revealing anecdote, Gautami Kapoor spoke about Aryan Khan’s love for perfection. She revealed that retakes were a regular part of the shooting process. “Aryan loves perfection. It was never just one or two takes, there were always 10 to 15 takes,” she said. Gautami added that all actors, including seasoned performers like Bobby Deol and Manoj Pahwa, were part of this process. She candidly mentioned that Bobby Deol would sometimes get irritated with the repeated retakes, but everyone understood that Aryan’s insistence came from his passion to get every scene exactly right.