‘Balika Vadhu’ Fame Avika Gor Looks Ravishing In Bikini Photos From Her Maldives Vacation

‘Balika Vadhu’ fame Avika Gor has always been known as the “Sweet little Anandi”. But her latest photos from her Maldives trip are setting the internet on fire as the actress has shed her ‘bahu’ image and donned a sexy avatar. Avika Gor was recently in news for her drastic physical transformation after her weight loss. The actress said she feels super confident about herself and she credits her boyfriend, ex-roadies fame Milind Chandwani for her transformation. Avika and Milind flew off to the island nation for a small stay and the images from their getaway are giving us major vacay goals.

Avika Gor

Avika and Milind are currently having a gala time in the Maldives. Have a look at Avika’s lookbook for her Maldives vacation. Avika can be seen flaunting her sexy curves in a green bikini paired with white printed bottoms. She got clicked while having fun at the beach. Clad in bikinis, the 24-year-old actress can be seen enjoying the mesmerising beaches and blue sea while basking in the sun. As she flaunts her curves in swimsuits, her sensuous pictures have left her fans awestruck!

Avika Gor

Sharing a reel from her sun-bathing session, in which the actress can be seen playing with the sand, Avika wrote, “At the beach next to water villas, not just the sunrises and the sunsets. Every min of the day is so beautiful here.” “The island is beautifully maintained, I love the greens. Yes I’m having the best days of my life,” she said in one of her posts.