Barkha Bisht Unfollows Husband Indraneil Sengupta On Instagram; Sparks Separation Rumors Again

Not a long time ago, we reported the trouble is brewing between the TV couple Barkha Bisht and Indraneil Sengupta. However, when the duo was asked about the rumors of their problems in marital life, they declined them and called them baseless. But now, the things seem to differ from their statements. Barkha has unfollowed hubby Indraneil on Instagram.

According to the reports by Bombay Times, Indraneil Sengupta and Barkha Bisht are living separately. Talking about the same, a close source told the publication, “Things have not been okay between the couple since the last five months. Indraneil has moved out of their apartment and is currently living with his parents in the same building. The link-up rumors with Isha Saha have made matters worse between the two.”

The source further stated that the couple has chosen to take a break from their relationship and said, “Currently, Indraneil and Barkha have decided to take a break. Let’s hope that they are able to sort out their differences and reconcile in the future.” Not just this, Barkha has even unfollowed Indraneil on Instagram.

The love story of TV actor, Indraneil Sengupta, and actress, Barkha Bisht dates back to the mid-2000s. The two fell for each other on the set of the show, Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam. On Barkha’s birthday, Indraneil had expressed his feelings for her and the duo got married on March 2, 2008. The couple had welcomed their first child, daughter, Meira after three years of their marriage.

In June 2021, the reports of trouble in the couple’s paradise made headlines for the first time. The reason for the cracks in their long marriage life was suggested to be Indraneils’s alleged proximity to actress, Ishaa Saha in Kolkata. As per the sources, Indraneil’s affair with a Bengali actress started in February-March 2021 when he was shooting for his film, Tarulotar, Bhoot in West Bengal.

Also Read: https://www.womansera.com/indraneil-sengupta-addresses-rumors-of-trouble-in-marriage-with-barkha-bisht/

When Barkha was contacted, she quashed any such happening. In an interview with Bombay Times Barkha said, “I am not taking this seriously. Such rumors become a part and parcel of your life when you are in showbiz. Neil and I have spoken about this and we don’t feel the need to give it any significance. Neil and I are fine.”