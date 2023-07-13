BB OTT 2: Falaq Naaz Gets Furious After Hearing ‘Mrs. Sachdev’ For Herself; Checkout Story!

Falaq Naaz, the most peaceful competitor in the Bigg Boss house until now, showed her anger. In reality, when JD Hadid and Jia Shankar were conversing inside the house, Avinash Sachdev and Falak Naaz, who were lying on the bed, were listening in. That’s why something popped out of Jiya’s mouth, ruining Falaq Naaz’s entire mood.

Falaq Naaz angry on calling Mrs. Sachdev

Actually, Jiya Shankar jokingly referred to Falaq Naaz as ‘Mrs. Sachdeva’. Falak Naaz’s smile vanished as she listened to Mrs. Sachdeva for herself, and she felt enraged. Jia’s demeanor did not change when she saw this, despite the fact that she realised she had spoken something incorrectly. During this, Falak yelled at Jiya, “Today I told you never to say anything else, don’t speak with such volume, are you crazy, be careful if you say this after today.” Jiya and JD were observed joking with one another in such a setting.

Jiya Shankar- Jad Hadid’s misunderstanding

It was also revealed in the broadcast that when Bigg Boss assigned a task, Jiya included JD’s name in it. That was enough to wipe them out. During this, Jiya apologized to JD but stated that she wishes to identify JD Hadid since she does not follow through on her promises. Following this, JD talks with Jia alone about what is going on in his heart and head.

Pooja Bhatt scolds Manisha Rani

On the other hand, Pooja bhatt was seen scolding Manisha Rani for counting the eggs of Cyrus Bharocha who suddenly left the house. Actually Manisha said after cyrus gone- ‘ab Sare ande humare.’ On this Pooja Bhatt slammed Manisha Rani.