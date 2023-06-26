BB OTT 2: Jad Hadid Inappropriately Touches Akanksha Puri, Fans Get Angry With His Behavior!

Between Bigg Boss and the gossip of the house, a video of Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid is going popular on social media. JD Hadid is seen violently groping Akanksha in the footage, despite Akanksha’s objections. People are trolling JD on social media after seeing this video.

Jad Hadid Forcely grabs Akanksha Puri

In the video, Akanksha, dressed in a black dress, is seen talking to JD while keeping her distance. Suddenly, JD reaches out to hold her in his arms. But because Akanksha would not move forward, JD grabs her waist and then tries to hug her from behind. Akanksha prevents this from happening by screaming loudly, “Do not do this. I don’t like touch.”Jad Hadid then looked at her face.

This video is quickly going viral on social media. Many people are seen becoming upset as a result of this. Users have commented that after seeing this video, they can feel how uncomfortable it is. Many users questioned JD’s behavior this time.

Watch video;

Netizens Angry on Jad Hadid’s behavior to Akanksha Puri

One user commented, “How can anyone even touch someone like this without permission?” JD is still enraged over Akanksha. JD flirts with everyone, according to one. One user commented, “If this had been done by an Indian, she would have fought.” Someone stated that it is not looking good. While some praise Akanksha Puri for stopping him right there.

Let us tell you, Dubai-based Model Jad Hadid is always seen hanging out with Akanksha Puri and Manisha Rani but seeing this people are so angry with him.