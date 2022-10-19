BB16: Salman Khan Keeps Mum On Sajid Khan’s Participation; Deets Inside!

Ever since Bigg Boss 16 aired, there has been a constant stir on social media regarding filmmaker Sajid Khan’s participation in it. While many people are asking makers to eliminate him from the show as he has been accused by multiple women of sexual harassment during the MeToo wave in India, some are slamming the host, Salman Khan too for remaining tight-lipped on the matter.

Singer Sona Mohapatra slammed the actor for not taking a stand against an alleged sexual molester. But according to sources, it has come to the fore that Khan has no say in keeping or eliminating contestants from the house.

A recent report states, “Everything is as per the channel and audience votes. Salman Khan is rather only doing his job as the host of Bigg Boss and he is doing really well. His task is to give contestants an update about right and wrong and keep the show entertaining over the Weekend Ka Vaar. Fans love him for the same and that’s why he has been the host of the show for so many seasons. Plus, the eviction of the contestants is as per the votes. So it is for the audience to decide who stays in the house and who doesn’t.”

Before this, there were numerous stories floating regarding Sajid’s sister, Farah Khan asking Salman to help her brother. It was also speculated that because the Ek Tha Tiger actor shares a good bond with Farah, he is not keen on showing doors to Sajid.

With latest reports, it is now clear that whether or not Sajid will be kept inside the glass-walled house, is a decision entirely dependent upon the channel and makers of the show.