Bell Bottom’s Poster Creates Buzz: Copy Or Inspiration???

Action star, Akshay Kumar is back with another bang. Well, a lot of his projects are lined up for release but his upcoming Spy thriller Bell Bottom is creating a buzz since its inception.

Bell Bottom was earlier scheduled to release on July 27 this year. However, due to the pandemic, the release was postponed. Apart from Akshay Kumar Vani Kapoor Akshay Kumar Vaani Kapoor Lara Dutta Huma Qureshi are also seen in important roles.

“Poore feel ke Saath thrill ke experience Karna on 19th August. #BellBottom also arriving in 3D #BellBottom3D” with this tweet Akshay announced that bellbottom will also give 3D experience to audiences in theatres on August 19.

The first song of the film “Marjawaan” is all set to release on the 7th of August. The song features Akshay and Vani in a romantic Avatar which leaves the audience at Awe. In the song Akshay and Manya romancing it out in retro style but with a modern twist.

While everyone is highly excited about the song but the latest poster has brought in a copied right issue with it. In the poster, in the UK both Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor can be seen all smiles leaning out from the train door.

Diet Sabya, a digital creator on Instagram shared the post claiming that Akshay Kumar’s latest Bell bottom poster is copied from an influencer’s picture from Sri Lanka. The actual image is taken by Camille,@backpachdiarriez, known for sharing gorgeous photos from her getaways around the globe.

The poster does have some resemblance to the picture shared by Diet Sabya. The comparison post on Instagram went viral in no time.

Well, it is too early to comment on, but looking at it, what do you think??? No official statement has been made by the makers of the film till now.