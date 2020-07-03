Saumya Tandon, the lady who is super popular for playing the role of the firangi bhabhi on the show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai. She is a super talented lady who rose to fame by hosting several dance reality shows. Now, the lockdown has caused chaos in the industry and many stars are suffering from late payments and unavailability of work. The actress has also opened up to talk on the same.

The TV business is swirling with reports of shooting financial plans getting cut and on-screen characters taking compensation cut because of the Coronavirus pandemic. A few on-screen characters are even prepared to acknowledge a compensation cut to help media outlets manage misfortunes in the wake of COVID-19. Many TV celebs have spoken about the equivalent before, this time Anita Bhabhi from Bhabhiji Ghar Pe Hain, Saumya Tandon was likewise approached to acknowledge pay-cuts, to which she said that the modified expense would apply to work that will be done later on, as per the reports by Times Of India.

While talking about compensation cut to the online gateway, she likewise said that the changed charge isn’t relevant to the work which has been as of now as she was cited saying,”It’s not just me, it has happened with everybody. It’s not in just our industry, it is happening everywhere. It is for the work that is to be done for the future, it is not for the work which we have already done for which the payments are pending.”

She further said, “But whatever we shoot in the future because the entire TV industry has to go through some cuts, seeing the economy has been shaken up not just in our country, but across the globe. Unfortunately, this disease has been unkind to everyone in many ways. So, it is not just me, but all my friends in the television industry. I am not talking about only the people who are working with me in this show, but everybody around me has been asked to take a pay cut. All the production houses have informed their artists that going forward in future they will have to cooperate.”