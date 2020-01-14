Big Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill And Arti Singh Mock Hina Khan After Her Latest Appearance.

Big Boss 13 is on number one as the TRP suggests. Bigg Boss 13 is getting all the more controversial as the contestants are creating more news than ever. Whether we talk about the fights between Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz or the growing fondness between Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma, there’s a lot going on inside the house that is keeping the fans glued.

In yesterday’sepisode, we saw Hina Khan entering the house og Big for 13 for the third time. Two days back she even took her Instagram and posted her entry video in the house with fans. Expressing her level of excitement with fans, the actress mentioned how she will be visiting the Bigg Boss 13 house for the third time this season. Well, after Hina left, undekha unseen caught Shehnaaz and Arti imitating and mocking Hina Khan on camera.

In the video, we can see Shehnaaz Gill and Arti Singh talking about Hina Khan after she leaves the Bigg Boss 13 house. Arti and Shehnaaz did not leave any stone unturned in terms of mocking the actress for her guidance to the housemates. The Damaged 2 actress regarding the advice she gave to the housemates. Well, we all know that the runner up from Bigg Boss 11, Hina Khan has a huge fan base due to her talent and personality. Still Arti and Shehnaaz were seen imitating her the way she gave her comments on the contestants of Big Boss 13.

Meanwhile, the season is doing very well and it’s going to be a family week on Bigg Boss 13 and so it will be fun to see that.