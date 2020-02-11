Big Boss Ex Contestant’s Kamya Punjabi’s Wedding Pictures Are No Less Than A Fairytale

A few days back, we brought to you the news of the ex Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Panjabi getting a surprise bachelorette from her close friends. While it was a surprise bachelorette for her, the news of Kamya getting married was a surprise for all of us. She is all set to get married to her businessman boyfriend Shalabh Dang this week and the wedding shenanigans have already begun.

Indian weddings are not like the one-day wedding affair you see in foreign countries. There are so many rituals that take place before and after the main wedding ceremony which make them so amazing. And now that Kamya Panjabi has tied the knot. The pictures are indeed beautiful. It is one of the proofs that love can happen twice. Have a look at the pictures:

We bought to you the pictures of the pre-wedding celebration that kick-started at her house yesterday. Kamya took to her social media profile to share a glimpse from her Haldi ceremony. In the string of pictures shared by Panjabi, the bride-to-be looks blissful and spectacular covered in yellow. Have a look: