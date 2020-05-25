Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai has been in the news since the time the show got over and mostly for good reasons. The actress had an amazing somewhat exciting journey while inside the house given the presence of Dil Se Dil Tak star Sidharth Shukla, and her fallout with another contestant Arhaan Khan. None the less, the actress has revealed on various interviews how it has been a learning experience for her despite the fact that it was a crazy ride.

The actress before long packed away a job in Ekta Kapoor’s establishment Naagin 4, in any case, before long, the lockdown was reported and everything stopped.

About taking up the show because it enjoys great popularity and appreciates amongts the audience, she further revealed that how she doesn’t get shows since they are a major brand and that she basically looks at the subject and her role. She additionally included that she loves the subject, and the extent of her character and the sort of effect it will have, she will pursue it regardless of whether the job is only for two days. She included how her decisions are fairly unique and she doesn’t acknowledge the job in the event that she feels the subject is week. She says how she doesn’t proceed with anything until she is innovatively fulfilled.

She also got discussing the biggest challenges that she faces as an entertainer and she says it is her weight. She says that the most difficult part about being an actress is to keep up her body constantly. She also went onto add how she has the inclination of putting on weight effectively, so ends up being her biggest challenge given how it is impirtant for an actress to look great and fit on screen.