Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Asks Rashami Desai And Sidharth Shukla Out For A Date, Says, ‘Hojae Party?’

The initial days of Bigg Boss saw two very strong bonds. One was between Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz and the other was between Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. While the first bond between the two boys lasted only for two months and ended up in massive fights, Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee remained best of friends. Devoleena had to leave the show midway because of her back injury and came in as a connection of Rashami in the latter weeks. But now that Rashami Desai is also out of the house, the two have had multiple plans to hangout.

While Rashami did not get along with Siddharth, Devoleena always praised him. She even tried to make things better between the two. Once in the BB House, Devo even said that after the show is over, she would like the three of them to meet. To which Sid and Rashmi laughed off. And now that all of them are back, fans are excited to see them party together.

So a fan wrote, “Waiting waiting for both #sidleena and #devoshami reunion.. kya saath mei #sidraleena ho sakta hai? My three fav together having pasta, chai and paratha..😌” To which the saath nibhao sathiya actress replied, “I will try my level best…what Sayyyyy @sidharth_shukla & @TheRashamiDesai Hojaaye party.”

Earlir, on Twitter, Rashami Desai tweeted, “@Devoleena_23 OMG!!!!!!!!! Phone tho utha leyyy pagliiiiii.” In the tweet, Rashami tagged bestie Devoleena Bhattacharjee and asked her to pick up her phone urgently. However, the latter was too busy to pick her phone! Rashami was too tired to call her endlessly so she decided to leave a message on Twitter for the actress to see.

@Devoleena_23 OMG!!!!!!!!!

Phone tho utha leyyy pagliiiiii 🙌🏻🙌🏻 — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) February 19, 2020

Once Devoleena was free, she decided to make a call and not to forget sending out a reply. Later, replying to Rashami’s ‘phone to utha leyyy pagliiiii’ tweet, Devoleena replied on Twitter to her bestie. She tweeted, “Walk pe gayee thi. Ayee kyun nahi. Still shooting????”

Walk pe gayee thi🥺 Ayee kyun nahi😭Still shooting???? — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) February 19, 2020