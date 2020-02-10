Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Goes Crazily Happy As John Cena Roots For Asim Riaz’s Win Once Again

Bigg Boss 13 has become one of the most successful seasons of all the seasons so far. The season even got an extension of 1.5 months owing to the TRPs it was getting and now the finale is coming closer. One of the contestants that got extremely popular inside the house was Asim Riaz. He came as someone without as much exposure and fan base but today, he has one of the largest fan base inside the house. This is proved by the fact that the international WWE star John Cena is rooting for the contestant. It is the second time that John Cena has shared a pic of Asim on his Instagram page and showed his clear intention to see Asim Riaz as the winner.

After sharing a picture of Asim, John Cena has once again extended his support to Asim and has joined his fandom. While his caption still read nothing, the picture he shared shows Asim sitting at a table and the banner reads, “#AsimRiazForTheWin. CHANGE MY MIND.” Check out the post here:

Himanshi Khurana was thrilled with John Cena’s support and she posted fire emojis. Bigg Boss 13 and Asim Riaz fans, as usual, went berserk and while one comment read, “Arre wah Phir Se,” another user joked, “John cena is also there in bigg boss 13 but as usual you can’t see him.”