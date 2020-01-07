Bigg Boss 13: Prince Narula Slams Paras Chhabra’s Game Plan, Says, “All He Wants Is Ladkiyo Se Bani Rahe Bas”

Bigg Boss is one of the most loved yet controversial shows on Indian television. The 13th season started with a bang and has got our eyes glued ever since. From budding romance, friendships to fights all the episodes of the show are enough to grab eyeballs. Bigg Boss 13 is one of the seasons that has got everyone talking. And not only us but the Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Prince Narula is watching the current season very closely. However, he doesn’t seem to be happy with Paras Chhabra’s game plan.

In an interview with Indian Express, Prince was quoted as saying, “What journey? Paras has no journey in the show. He has been doing nothing on the show. He is still thinking he is in Splitsvilla and all he wants is ‘ki ladkiyon se bani rahe bas’ (he doesn’t want to upset any female contestant). He thinks, by doing this, he will go ahead in the show. He is not playing the game from the front.”

Prince Narula also revealed that his top three were Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz. He had stated, “He still is visible in the show in comparison to others who are not doing anything at all. But, I think Sana (Shehnaaz Gill), Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz will be the top three contenders for the trophy of Bigg Boss 13.”

Until now Paras Chhabra’s game plan hasn’t been very clear. He started with developing a bond with Shehnaaz Gill but soon grew fond of Mahira Sharma and went on to express his feelings for her. Then he broke his ties with Rashmi whom he has been calling his friend since the very beginning and sided with Sidharth Shukla.