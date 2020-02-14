Bigg Boss 13 Unseen: Sidharth Shukla & Arjun Kapoor Get Into A Huge Fight, Throwback Video Goes Viral

Bigg Boss 13 grand finale is going to be one of the most exciting ones. All the fans are eagerly waiting for the finale and know the winner of the four months long show. Each contestant and its PR team is leaving no stone unturned to make sure it’s person wins. And now, we have a video of Sidharth Shukla fighting with Arjun Kapoor just days before the finale. Could it affect his image? Let’s find out.

Almost in every episode, we have seen Sidharth Shukla fighting with the housemates. As the finale of season 13 is almost here and predictions are Sidharth Shukla will take BB trophy home. Now, we’ve got our hands on a throwback video of Sidharth Shukla fighting with Arjun Kapoor. well, the video is from the sets of Khagtro Ke Khiladi season 7, when Arjun was hosting the show. The two can be seen indulging in a verbal spat. The fight gets ugly when Shukla said that this is unnecessary which left Arjun Kapoor fuming. Take a look at the video:

Meanwhile, in today’s preview of Bigg Boss 13, we will see Bigg Boss showing Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, Shehnaaz Gill and Rashami Desai’s journey till now. Where Asim goes shirtless, leaving the crowd cheering for him, later, we also saw Desai teary-eyed when Bigg Boss showed the time when Arhaan Khan’s secret was busted in the house by Salman Khan.