Bigg Boss 20 Confirmed Contestants: Meet All 17 Entrants Of Salman Khan’s Show – Kanika Mann, Aasif Khan, Qazi Ahmad To Isha Rikhi

Bigg Boss 20 is set to bring together a fresh mix of television actors, social media personalities, singers and other entertainment figures, with 17 contestants reportedly entering the house this season. Hosted by Salman Khan, the latest edition of the controversial reality show has already generated considerable buzz among fans. From popular television faces to lesser-known names looking for a major breakthrough, the contestant list promises plenty of contrasting personalities, rivalries and unexpected friendships. Among the names generating attention are Kanika Mann, Aasif Khan, Qazi Ahmad and Isha Rikhi.

Kanika Mann is one of the most recognisable television names on the reported list. She rose to fame with Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega and later participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Aasif Khan, meanwhile, has established himself through acting projects and is expected to bring a different dynamic to the Bigg Boss house. Qazi Ahmad is another name that has sparked curiosity among viewers, with his inclusion adding to the show’s mix of personalities. Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi is also reportedly among the entrants and could bring her experience from the regional entertainment industry into the reality-show format.

The reported lineup also features contestants from different backgrounds, making this season more diverse in terms of personalities and professional experiences. Bigg Boss has traditionally relied on a combination of established celebrities and emerging names, allowing viewers to discover sides of contestants that are rarely visible in their professional lives. The enclosed environment, nomination process and regular tasks often turn small disagreements into major confrontations, while some contestants manage to form strong bonds that continue even after the show. With 17 entrants reportedly competing for the trophy, viewers can expect plenty of drama from the very beginning.

Salman Khan’s return as host remains one of the biggest attractions of Bigg Boss 20. Over the years, his weekend interactions with contestants have become an important part of the show’s format, as he addresses controversies, praises performances and questions contestants over their behaviour. This season is expected to follow the familiar format of nominations, evictions, tasks and weekly confrontations, while introducing its own twists. The contestants will have to navigate not only the pressure of living together but also the constant scrutiny of audiences outside the house.

With Kanika Mann, Aasif Khan, Qazi Ahmad, Isha Rikhi and other reported entrants coming together, Bigg Boss 20 is expected to offer a combination of television glamour, social-media buzz and reality-show drama. While entering the house may provide contestants with a huge boost in visibility, surviving until the finale will depend on how they handle conflicts, tasks and public opinion. As the season begins, audiences will be watching closely to see which contestants emerge as fan favourites, who becomes the biggest troublemaker and, ultimately, who manages to win Salman Khan’s reality show.

Take a look at the full list of confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss Season 20: