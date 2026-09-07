Priyanka Chopra Cheers For Mary Kom, Gives Bigg Boss 20 Contestants A ‘Knockout’ Warning – Read Here!!!

Recently, Mary Kom has made a special entry into the Bigg Boss 20 house, receiving a heartfelt message from Priyanka Chopra. The actress, who played the celebrated boxer in her 2014 biopic directed by Omung Kumar, shared her wishes for the five-time World Champion, celebrating Mary’s inspiring journey and remarkable achievements. Mary Kom has entered the Bigg Boss house as a contestant in the show’s 20th season. The five-time World Champion has agreed to stay locked inside for the next 105 episodes, bringing her strong personality and fighting spirit to the reality show. While Mary needs no introduction, her fellow contestants may want to brace themselves for her powerful ‘knockouts’.

During the Bigg Boss 20 premiere, her close friend and global superstar Priyanka Chopra sent a special message for her. Priyanka portrayed Mary in her biopic, Mary Kom. Bigg Boss 20 premiered on September 6 on JioHotstar and Colours, attracting viewers.

Priyanka Chopra Sends a Special Message to Bigg Boss 20 Contestant Mary Kom

Priyanka Chopra sent a special video message for Mary Kom before she entered the Bigg Boss 20 house. The actress wished the Olympic boxer luck for her journey and playfully warned the other contestants to watch out for Mary’s powerful ‘knockouts’. Priyanka and Mary have shared a close friendship since working together on the 2014 biographical sports drama Mary Kom.

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Priyanka Chopra Sends a Special Message to Bigg Boss 20 Contestant Mary Kom

Previously, Priyanka praised Mary as a source of national pride. During the trailer launch of the biopic, Chopra spoke to reporters about her admiration for the athlete. “I think you can’t compare Mary Kom with Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. For the first time a film has been mad on life of a female athlete. It is disrespectful to say it is a trend of sports biopic films. Mary Kom is the pride of our nation.”

She also remarked: “It is the hardest film of my career. To bring her (Mary Kom’s) personality on screen was the hardest part. To bring the part of a fighter, a homemaker, and a mother was a challenge. She comes from a small town farmer’s family. Sports, in itself, is a difficult thing in India, but she did it.”

Mary Kom’s Inspiring Journey On The Big Screen

Directed by Omung Kumar, Mary Kom was released in 2014 and won Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment at the 62nd National Film Awards. Sanjay Leela Bhansali backed the film.

Bigg Boss 20: Meet the Contestants

Bigg Boss 20, hosted by Salman Khan, premiered today, bringing a new season of drama, entertainment, and surprises. The show will stream at 9 PM on JioHotstar and air at 10:30 PM on Colors. This season features Mary Kom, Aasif Khan, Kanika Mann, ScoutOp, Amrapali Dubey, Mahhi Vij, Yung DSA, Qazi Touqeer, Arishfa Khan, Rohed Khan, Isha Rikhi, Gullu, Rhiti Tiwari, Uditi Singh, Aman Gandhi, Rhiya Ahir and Lovepreet Kaur Gill.