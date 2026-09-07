Ameesha Patel Hits Back At Netizen For Linking Her Romantically With Hardik Pandya: “Surely You Don’t Have a Girl”

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel apparently responded sharply to a netizen who romantically linked her with Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya. Taking a playful dig at the comment, the actress suggested that the user probably does not have any female friends. Her witty response quickly grabbed attention online, with fans reacting to the exchange. Ameesha Patel, who made her Bollywood debut with Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, remains active on social media. The actress regularly shares birthday messages, movie memories, personal anecdotes, and other updates on her official Instagram and X accounts.

On September 6, she reacted to a netizen who romantically linked her with Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya. An X user had shared a video showing Ameesha interacting with Hardik and hinted that their meeting was more than friendly. The speculation arose after the actress was seen placing her hand on Hardik’s shoulder during their interaction, prompting the user to comment about their equation.

Ameesha Patel Hits Back At X User

Ameesha shared a screenshot of an X user’s tweet, in which a man claimed that ‘Reddit rumours’ linking the actress and cricketer appeared to be true after all, indeed online. “The way Ameesha Patel put her hand on Hardik Pandya’s shoulder during the party at a hotel in Bengaluru. All the Reddit rumours seem to be coming true,” the netizen wrote.

Reacting to the tweet, the Gadar actress said: “So true ya. My god ur correct…truly romantic way my hand was on him. I don’t know u but surely u don’t have a girl even as a friend. It’s time u do have one before posting hence on such things…”

Talking about Hardik, the Indian cricketer is currently dating model Maheika Sharma. He made their relationship Instagram-official by sharing a picture with Maheika. Before her, Hardik was married to actress Natasa Stankovic for four years before they divorced. The couple tied the knot on May 31, 2020, and welcomed their son, Agastya, the same year. However, on July 18, 2024, Hardik and Natasa announced their separation through a joint statement shared on Instagram, confirming the end of their marriage with their fans.

“After 4 years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us,” a part of his note read. He added that it was a difficult decision for them, considering the joy, mutual respect, and companionship they had shared throughout their relationship.

Ameesha Patel’s professional front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ameesha was last seen in the romantic drama Tauba Tera Jalwa. Directed by Akashaditya Lama, the film was released in theatres in 2024.