Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan Consoles Isha Rikhi As She Gets Emotional, Says ‘Agli Party Has Moved On…’

Bigg Boss 20 witnessed an emotional moment when Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi became visibly upset while discussing her past and personal relationships. Isha, whose name has previously been linked with rapper Badshah, struggled to hold back her emotions during a conversation inside the house. Seeing her become emotional, host Salman Khan stepped in and tried to comfort her. He encouraged Isha not to remain stuck in the past and reminded her that life continues to move forward. Salman’s intervention turned the otherwise dramatic episode into a more emotional and personal moment for the contestant.

Isha Rikhi and Badshah’s alleged relationship had previously attracted considerable attention in the entertainment industry. Although neither of them openly confirmed the details of their relationship, their names were frequently linked in media reports. Badshah was previously married to Jasmine Masih, and the couple eventually separated. Following their separation, reports about the rapper’s personal life and his alleged association with Isha also made headlines. Isha has generally maintained privacy regarding her personal relationships, but her emotional moment on Bigg Boss 20 brought the topic back into the spotlight. Her reaction suggested that certain memories from the past may still carry emotional weight for her.

While consoling Isha, Salman Khan reportedly tried to put things into perspective. He told her, “Agli party has moved on…”, indicating that the person she was thinking about had already moved ahead in life. Salman’s words appeared to be aimed at helping Isha understand that she should also focus on her own future instead of allowing an old relationship to continue affecting her emotionally. His advice highlighted the importance of accepting situations that cannot be changed and finding the strength to move forward. Isha listened to Salman as she tried to regain her composure.

Emotional moments like these have become an important part of the Bigg Boss format, where contestants are often encouraged to talk about their personal experiences, relationships and struggles. Living inside the house under constant camera surveillance can make contestants more vulnerable, and conversations about family or past relationships can quickly bring out strong emotions. For Isha, the discussion appeared to touch a sensitive part of her personal journey. At the same time, Salman’s intervention gave her an opportunity to look at the situation from a different perspective.

Isha Rikhi is now expected to focus on her journey inside the Bigg Boss 20 house and prove herself beyond the discussions surrounding her personal life. Her emotional interaction with Salman Khan has already caught viewers’ attention, but her performance in tasks, relationships with fellow contestants and ability to handle pressure will ultimately determine how far she goes in the competition. As the season progresses, fans will be watching to see whether Isha can leave her past behind and emerge as one of the stronger personalities of Bigg Boss 20.