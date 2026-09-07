Bipasha Basu Dismisses Facing Trolling: ‘I Like Myself More At 47 Than I Did In My Twenties’

Bipasha Basu has opened up about ageing, self-confidence and the way she views herself at 47. The actress, who has been a familiar face in Hindi cinema for more than two decades, said she feels more comfortable and confident in her own skin today than she did when she was in her twenties. Rather than allowing opinions about her appearance or age to affect her, Bipasha believes in embracing every stage of life. The actress has often spoken about self-love and maintaining a positive outlook, and her latest comments reflect the confidence she has developed with experience.

Bipasha admitted that she does not spend too much time worrying about how people perceive her. While celebrities are frequently subjected to comments and trolling on social media, she prefers not to let such opinions dictate how she feels about herself. For Bipasha, growing older has brought greater clarity and acceptance. She believes that confidence is not necessarily linked to looking younger, but to being comfortable with who you are. Her attitude also challenges the constant pressure on actresses to maintain a particular appearance or look the same as they did at the beginning of their careers.

The actress further explained that she actually likes herself more at 47 than she did during her twenties. Looking back, Bipasha feels that she was not as self-assured when she was younger and had different insecurities. With age, she has developed a better understanding of herself and has become less concerned about external validation. Her statement highlights how priorities can change over the years, with personal happiness and self-acceptance becoming more important than trying to meet society’s expectations.

Bipasha’s perspective also comes at a time when conversations around ageing in the entertainment industry have become increasingly common. Actresses often face intense scrutiny over their appearances, especially on social media, where every photograph can attract both praise and criticism. However, Bipasha has consistently advocated embracing one’s natural self instead of constantly chasing unrealistic standards. Her approach is particularly significant as she continues to balance her professional identity with her personal life. The actress is married to actor Karan Singh Grover, and the couple welcomed their daughter Devi in 2022.

For Bipasha, turning 47 appears to be less about worrying about getting older and more about appreciating how far she has come. Her admission that she prefers her present self to the woman she was in her twenties offers a refreshing perspective on ageing. Instead of viewing age as something to hide or fear, she seems to see it as a journey that has brought greater confidence, maturity and self-awareness. Her message is simple: growing older does not mean losing one’s charm or relevance—it can also mean finally becoming comfortable enough to genuinely like the person you have become.