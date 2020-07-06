Happiness is playing games that we used to play as kids. One just can’t overlook those days. We sort of observed something very similar to the Khurrana young men – Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana. Before we begin jabbering, do you recollect the exemplary youth applauding game Aao Milo Shilo Shaalo? Indeed, we saw these two attractive young men playing the equivalent yet additionally giving a humorous wind to it which won’t bring you down the world of fond memories however will make you laugh out loud as well. Only some time back, Aparshakti took to his Instagram account and shared a video of the two playing the youth game.

Rather than playing Aao Milo Shilo Shaalo, the two were considered winding to be a bit as they mouthed Aam Lelo Selam Saali. The Stree entertainer likewise referenced that if there was a classification on playing this game in the Olympic games, pass on, Khurrana young men would have earned an award. LoL. He went with the video with, “If Aao Milo Shilo Shaalo was one of the categories of Olympic Games…..Innn 2 ladkon ka medal pakka tha PS- some people call it Aao Milo Shilo Shaalo in bachpan but we always called it Aam Lelo Selam Saali @ayushmannk @tahirakashyap.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCP_gHTp1_L/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=embed_video_watch_again

Many celebs were seen commenting on his post, amongst many, Bhumi Pednekar gained the attention from her comment. She mentioned their dad was also in the video and that his reaction is epic. She wrote, “Uncles expression behind is priceless.” Responding her, Aparshakti wrote, “@bhumipednekar hahahahahah that was the first thing I also noticed. He doesn’t care a flying F. I am THE KHURRRANA. Yeh dono maa pe gaye hain.” Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 actor Sunny Singh was also seen commenting, “Hahahahaha it sounded like sunder munderiyeee!! Super @aparshakti_khurana @ayushmannk.”

Other stars like Ayushmann’s Dream Girl co-star Nushrat Bharucha, Dino Morea, Mukti Mohan and many were left in splits after watching the video. On the work front, Ayushman was last seen in ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ which was released on OTT. Amitabh Bachchan was also the part of the film.